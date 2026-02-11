A LICHFIELD chef is celebrating after his restaurant retained its Michelin star.

Upstairs by Tom Shepherd was confirmed among the UK and Ireland’s leading dining destinations at a ceremony in Dublin.

The city centre eatery first won the accolade in 2022.

Tom said:

“To retain our Michelin star for 2026 is an incredible honour and something we never take for granted. “It’s a reflection of the passion, consistency and commitment of the entire team at Upstairs. We strive every day to offer our guests the very best experience, and to be recognised again by the Michelin Guide is truly special. “I’m incredibly grateful to our guests and supporters who continue to believe in what we do.”

Upstairs by Tom Shepherd is one of two Lichfield restaurants to taste Michelin star success in the 2026 guide after Liam Dillon’s The Boat received the honour for the first time.