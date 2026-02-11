PEOPLE in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Performances and events will take place on 16th February to welcome the Year of the Horse.

In Lichfield, Market Square will see dance, martial arts displays, calligraphy workshops and tasty Chinese treats from 12pm to 2pm.

Meanwhile, there will also be traditional dance performances in Burntwood from 3pm to 4pm.

A spokesperson said:

“Join us for a day of culture, performance and family-friendly fun as we welcome the Year of the Horse. “Bring your friends and family and soak up the sights, sounds and flavours of Chinese culture.”