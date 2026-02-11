THE appointment of Staffordshire’s new Chief Fire Officer has been confirmed.

Glynn Luznyj will step up from his post as deputy to succeed Rob Barber, who will retire from the role later this year.

His appointment was ratified at a meeting of the county’s Police, Fire and Crime Panel.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams, said:

“I am grateful to the panel for their deliberations and am delighted to have Glynn’s appointment confirmed. “Glynn brings a wealth of operational and strategic experience across all areas of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue. I’m confident he has the knowledge and expertise needed to lead the service through its continued modernisation, building on Staffordshire’s reputation while also addressing the challenges facing the sector nationally. “I’d like to thank the current Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber for all his hard work and leadership in shaping the service for the future.”

Mr Barber said:

“I’m delighted that Glynn has been appointed as my successor. I have every confidence in his ability to lead our organisation. “His honesty, integrity and commitment to the service is clear to see by everybody that works with him. “He has been serving the communities of Staffordshire since starting his career as a firefighter, so it will be a great honour for him to now become chief of the organisation that he first joined 30 years ago.”