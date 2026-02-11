PLANS for a Burntwood petrol station to operate around the clock have been approved.

The application for the filling station at Morrisons on Milestone Way to be open 24 hours a day was given the green light by Lichfield District Council.

A previous planning condition meant it could only open from 6am to 10pm.

An application said:

“The proposed extended hours will provide an essential service for emergency vehicles, shift workers, delivery drivers and motorists travelling outside standard hours. “The variation will improve convenience, support local employment and enhance the long-term viability of the site, consistent with similar petrol filling stations operating successfully on a 24-hour basis.”

The planning application added that steps would be taken to ensure the impact of the change on local residents would be minimised.

“To further safeguard residential amenity, it is confirmed that no fuel deliveries, refuse collections or servicing activities will take place during night-time hours. “The existing forecourt lighting is designed to minimise light spill and glare, with downward facing luminaires and appropriate illumination levels. “Site management measures, including staff presence, CCTV and operational procedures, will ensure the site operates safely and responsibly at all times.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.