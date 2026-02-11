YOUNGSTERS will be able to enjoy the story of Rapunzel when a production comes to Lichfield.

The adaptation of the much-loved storybook by Bethan Woolvin is being brought to The Hub at St Mary’s by the Wrongsemble theatre company.

The show promises an adventure full of “music, magic and madcap schemes” as Rapunzel looks to escape from the tower and the wicked witch.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“This is a treat for our younger audiences. The Hub loves engaging people of all ages in the arts and what better way to do it than with this twist on a much-loved story?”

The show takes place on 1st March and is suitable for ages three and above. Tickets are £12 for adults and £9 for children. To book, visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.