BURNTWOOD Library will provide the setting for an immersive arts production this weekend.

The Story Detectives is a dance performance that will take place in several locations around the building.

It will see audiences join them to explore differnt kinds of books.

A spokesperson said:

“Join the Story Detectives as they embark on a thrilling journey through Burntwood Library collecting letters, solving clues and creating a uniquely inspiring adventure story. “During the performance the audience are invited to help, as well as learning a new movement ‘code’ that will help them on their journey. “And when they find themselves trapped in a villain’s tower, will the audience help them escape?”

The show is being delivered as part of the Creative Burntwood project.

Performances take place at 11am and 2pm on Saturday (14th February). Tickets cost £5. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call the box office on 01543 412121.