FAMILIES are being invited to enjoy school holiday fun at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Alrewas site is offering outdoor trails, free shadow puppetry workshops and craft sessions from 16th to 20th February.

There are also outdoor play areas for youngsters to enjoy across the 150-acre venue.

They include a special i-Spy winter trail featuring Arbie, the arboretum’s owl character.

Rachel Smith, head of learning and participation at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“February half-term marks the start of a year-long programme of school holiday activities hosted by the ever-adorable Arbie the owl. “From seasonal outdoor trails that take families on a winding adventure through our woodland landscape, to arts, crafts and interactive storytelling, there’s a little bit of something for everyone.”

Shadow puppetry workshops take place daily and are free but must be booked in advance.

There will also be drop-in arts and crafts sessions from 11am to 3pm each day.

For more details on activities during the half-term break, visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.