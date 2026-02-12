A LAW firm has raised more than £24,000 for charity.

Davisons Law, which has an office in Lichfield, donated to Cure Leukaemia in 2025 – way above the £10,000 they initially aimed for.

The money was raised through sponsorship of the charity’s events and staff activities.

Darryl Wilkes, equity director at Davisons Law, said:

“We set out to make a meaningful difference to Cure Leukaemia’s vital work, and I’m incredibly proud of our team for smashing our target. “As our chosen charity of the year, supporting research that gives children fighting blood cancer access to potentially life-saving treatments has been both humbling and inspiring. “The dedication shown by our staff across all 20 offices has been remarkable, and this achievement reflects our collective commitment to making a real impact.”

The firm has also committed to continuing its support of Cure Leukaemia throughout 2026.

James McLaughlin, chief executive at the charity, said:

“The support from Davisons Law has been nothing short of incredible for Cure Leukaemia, and we are absolutely delighted to have them as part of our charity family. “What stands out most is the incredible spirit and personal commitment shown by their employees. Seeing so many of the team take on grueling physical challenges and lead their own fundraising efforts is truly inspiring.’”