A NEW event at a Lichfield care hoe will give people the chance to chat with local policing representatives.

Stowe Mount will host the Cuppa with a Copper sessions on the first Wednesday of every month.

The event is open for residents in the home and members of the wider community to chat with officers over a hot drink.

Rebecca Bristow, general manager at Stowe Mount, said:

“We want residents at Stowe Mount to continue to feel an active part of the local community and retain a voice in local affairs. “Events like Cuppa with a Copper are vital in breaking down community barriers, so we’re grateful to local officers in Lichfield for helping us make this happen.”

The sessions will take place at 10.30am at the Scotch Orchard home. For more information, call 01543 648 928 or email hello@stowemount.co.uk.