A LOCAL woman has reached the semi-finals of a national competition celebrating long-term weight management.

Mel Hyde lost 3st 3lbs – and now uses her experiences to support others by running a Slimming World group in Lichfield.

The 55-year-old was one of just 26 of the company’s consultants from across the UK and Ireland to secure a place in the semi-finals of the Top Target Consultant competition.

The contest celebrates those with a commitment to building lasting healthy habits and maintaining their own weight loss, while helping and inspiring others in their local community to make changes too.

Mel first joined her local Slimming World in January 2024 weighing 12st 5lbs. She reached her target weight of 9st 2lbs in August 2024 and has maintained it ever since.

She said:

“Before joining Slimming World, my weight was a big issue for me, consuming my daily thoughts and stopping me from doing the things I now enjoy, like going to the gym and opening my wardrobe to decide what to wear without fear or worry. “If I’m honest though, I didn’t dare to believe that I’d be able to lose weight and stay slim for good. “I thought if I wanted to lose weight, I’d have to restrict myself and this would mean missing out.With Slimming World it just wasn’t the case. Nothing is off limits, I learned how to prepare and cook all my favourite food in a different way. “I wasn’t missing out, instead I was filling my body with nutritious and healthy foods I love, like cottage pie, spaghetti bolognese and curry – and I’ve lost 3st 3lbs while doing so. “

After losing weight, Mel decided to train to become a consultant herself. She now runs a group which meets every Saturday from 8.30am to 10am at Curborough Community Centre.

She said:

“I love where I am in my life right now. I’m happy, healthy and in a role I’m so passionate about that doesn’t feel like work – and I have Slimming World to thank for that. “I couldn’t have done it without the support of my wonderful consultant and group members. They were such a key part of my journey, so the opportunity to do something for people in a similar situation just seemed perfect. “I love the freedom and flexibility it allows me, and that I can still work around my full-time career, support my gorgeous members and still make time to socialise. I feel so lucky that I’ve been able to pay it forward now with my members – seeing their success is so rewarding.”

For details on the Lichfield Slimming World group visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call Mel on 07813 113248