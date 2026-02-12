PUBLIC toilets in Burntwood are set to reopen after being repaired following vandalism.

The facility at Sankey’s Corner required drainage works to be carried out before they could be brought back into use.

Cllr Sue Woodward, Chase Terrace ward representative, sais:

“Following the vandalism, works that were needed have now been done. “Subject to a full clean being that being completed, Lichfield District Council is aiming to reopen today (12th February).”

Anyone with information about the vandalism, can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.