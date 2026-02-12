SWIMMERS have been left high and dry after a pool was forced to close.
Burntwood Leisure Centre has shut its main and learner pools after problems with pumps and pipework.
Lichfield District Council confirmed that specialist contractors have begun work to carry out the repairs.
But the closure is expected to last for between two and four weeks.
A spokesperson said:
“Due to the failure of the pool pumps and pipework, all pool sessions – including public and lane swimming, lessons and aqua classes – are temporarily paused while repairs are carried out.
“Every effort is being made to ensure that the pools are reopened as soon as possible and we will keep customers updated.
“In the meantime swimming facilities are available at Lichfield Leisure Centre.”
So from what I see its not going well for LDC at the moment is it – No contractors at the cinema, pumps breaking down at the leisure centre, food festival trader fees up 90% compared to late year, people leaving the council at an alarming rate and now we see LDC have decided not to support Visit Staffordshire as their logo visually shows no Lichfield activity!
Tell me if im wrong but should the first film at the soon to be launched cinema be ‘Titanic’ cause the Captain of the LDC Ship hasn’t seen the iceberg heading their way!
@Sarah Landon. I read this story with a very different outlook. I thought that it is very convenient that the pumps breakdown shortly after the Lichfield pool opens. Everyone will now be forced to use the new Lichfield pool.
I expect the council to use the increased numbers to show what an amazing project it has been and how local people are making full use of it.