SWIMMERS have been left high and dry after a pool was forced to close.

Burntwood Leisure Centre has shut its main and learner pools after problems with pumps and pipework.

Lichfield District Council confirmed that specialist contractors have begun work to carry out the repairs.

But the closure is expected to last for between two and four weeks.

A spokesperson said:

“Due to the failure of the pool pumps and pipework, all pool sessions – including public and lane swimming, lessons and aqua classes – are temporarily paused while repairs are carried out. “Every effort is being made to ensure that the pools are reopened as soon as possible and we will keep customers updated. “In the meantime swimming facilities are available at Lichfield Leisure Centre.”