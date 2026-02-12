THE Mighty Boing will be back on stage at a Lichfield pub this weekend.
The five-piece group will perform Mod, ska and indie hits at The Feathers on Saturday (14th Feburary).
Admission is free. The band will be on stage from 9pm.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
THE Mighty Boing will be back on stage at a Lichfield pub this weekend.
The five-piece group will perform Mod, ska and indie hits at The Feathers on Saturday (14th Feburary).
Admission is free. The band will be on stage from 9pm.