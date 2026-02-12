The Mighty Boing
THE Mighty Boing will be back on stage at a Lichfield pub this weekend.

The five-piece group will perform Mod, ska and indie hits at The Feathers on Saturday (14th Feburary).

Admission is free. The band will be on stage from 9pm.

