CHASETOWN have bolstered their attacking options with a new signing.

The Scholars have brought in Tyrell Skeen-Hamilton from Rugby Town.

He had been on the brink of a move to Scottish First Division side East Fife, but the move fell through at the last minute.

It meant Chasetown boss Jamie Hawkins was able to bounce to bolster his attacking options.

He said:

“Ty is someone I have tracked for a while. I have known about him since his days at Alvechurch. Since then he has played for a number of clubs at Step 3 and the National League so he joins us with real potential. “He is quick and gives us a dimension up front that we don’t currently have. He has trained with us this week and has looked sharp. “We will help him settle in as quickly as possible and look forward to seeing him return to his best in a Chasetown shirt.”