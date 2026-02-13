CONSERVATIVE opposition councillors say Reform UK should apologise to residents after a decision to increase council tax at Staffordshire County Council.

A meeting this week saw a vote to increase the precept – the share of the bill which goes to the county council – by 3.99%.

The controlling Reform UK group voted in favour of the increase which saw it approved.

Cllr Philip White, leader of the Conservative opposition group, said his party had voted against the increase.

And he questioned how it could be justified given Reform UK’s election claims it would reduce waste and cut taxes.

Cllr White said:

“Reform UK claimed that Staffordshire County Council had massive amounts of wasteful spending which they would cut and use the savings to reduce council tax. “Nine months on, Reform UK have not found the waste they claimed existed and they have broken their promise to their electorate to cut council tax. “They should apologise to their residents for failing to deliver their key election promises. “That is why the Conservatives voted against this budget – we believe in accountability to the electorate.”

A report to the meeting on the budget proposals, which included the council tax plans, said the increase was made up of 2% to cover adult social care and 1.99% for the general precept.

It added that “tough decisons” would be required in order to make savings so a balanced budget could be delivered in future:

“Members have committed to delivering value for money for residents and businesses and living within the means available to the council. It is evident from the analysis hat this is becoming increasingly difficult to do. “Balanced budgets for future years will not be possible without tough decisions being made on services that affect the lives of many. That means thinking differently about what more we can all do for ourselves and what we expect to be paid for from the public purse. “The council remains ambitious for Staffordshire, exploring new options and areas to make our county better. However, the financial situation means that savings are required in future years and unless the funding of local government alters then this will be the reality for Staffordshire.”