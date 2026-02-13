MOTORISTS have been told they face a wait until May for repairs to a pothole-ravaged road in Lichfield.

Local residents have called for urgent action to improve the surface on Purcell Avenue.

Road repairs have now been scheduled – but a local councillor says they are not due to start until 26th May.

In an email to a local resident who had complained about the state of the road, Cllr Matthew Wallens, Reform UK representative for Lichfield City North, said that while he had reported the potholes on the stretch, roadworks elsewhere had impacted further repairs.

He said:

“We can all agree that Purcell Avenue needs a full resurface – and that is something I would seriously welcome. “I have reported the potholes several times on Purcell Avenue and I have noticed they have filled the bad ones. “When works are raised by the highways team they are backlogged up to six months, hence why the delay in the repairs. “The reason why potholes have not been filled was due to the Watery Lane roadworks last year and it was not worth filling them in as Purcell Avenue was used as a bypass and the potholes would have reappeared after a few weeks.

The road repairs on Purcell Avenue are now due to take place between 26th and 29th May.

But a resident told Lichfield Live such a long wait would put people at risk.

He added:

“This road is dangerous now, not in several months. I could hit one of these at night time on my motorbike due to not seeing them as they are full of water. “I counted at least 18 potholes, so to have the relevant people say it’s going to be so long before it’s looked at is unacceptable.”