A RANGE of free activities are being offered to keep young people active over the half-term break.

From 16th to 20th February, youngsters will be able to enjoy basketball, street dance, soft archery, kickboxing, dodgeball and football.

Organised by Active Lichfield Communities, the sessions for those aged seven to 19 will take place at Burntwood Leisure Centre, Lichfield Leisure Centre, Fusion Studio and Curborough Community Centre in Lichfield.

Cllr Andy Smith, deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, said:

“Our team has arranged an exciting programme of free activities for young people to enjoy over the half-term break. They support our aim of people in Lichfield District being more active, more often and for longer. “Come along and join in the fun over half term.”

Full details of the sessions can be found online.