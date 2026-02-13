BURNTWOOD will welcome competitors from around the country for a karate tournament this weekend.

United Atlantic Karate – which was founded by Sensei Matthew Broadhead – will host the event in the town for the third year.

The competition takes place on Sunday (15th February).

A spokesperson said:

“The tournament caters for both children and adults, including inclusive categories. “In previous years, the they have been staged at Erasmus Darwin Academy, but with over 250 competitors this year from around the country the event has moved to Burntwood Leisure Centre.”