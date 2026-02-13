A LICHFIELD musician is celebrating awards success.

Local performer Robert Jackson and North Carolina native Alicia Best – who perform as A Different Thread – took the Best Folk, Americana and Roots title at the International Acoustic Music Awards for their song Over Again.

The pair met while busking in Ireland in 2016 and have been on the road together ever since.

They said:

“What an honour – we could not have done this without the support of our patrons, kickstarter backers, and community.”

They will know compete in the grand final, with the winner announced on 16th February.