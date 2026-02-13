A BUSINESS is celebrating after landing an award.

Allen Logistics received the Fortec Member of the Year title at a ceremony in Birmingham.

The award recognised the company’s performance over the past year.

The company, which operates a number of sites including one in Lichfield, received the honour after votes from other member of the Fortec network.

James Allen, managing director at Allen Logistics, said:

“We are incredibly proud to be named Fortec Member of the Year. “Over the past year, we’ve focused on strengthening our service and supporting the network wherever possible, so it’s fantastic to see that recognised.”