THE owner of two dogs that killed a man in Stonnall has been jailed.

James Harrison Trimble-Pettit, 33, of Handsacre, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment at Stafford Crown Court after admitting his two XL Bully dogs were out of control and caused the death of a man in Stonnall.

Just before 3.15pm on 14th September 2023, the dogs attacked 52-year-old Ian Price on Main Street in Stonnall. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died a short time later.

One dog died during the incident and the other dog was given a lethal injection by a vet inside Trimble-Pettitt’s flat.

Ian’s family said in a statement:

“Ian was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to many. “His final act of trying to return a dog to the safety of its home shows who he was – a selfless man with a big heart. Kind, thoughtful and incredibly brave. “His death leaves a hole in our lives that will never be filled, and he will be forever loved and missed.”

Detective Superintendent Cheryl Hannan said:

“Ian’s death could have been avoided if Trimble-Pettitt took the action that any reasonable person would and secured his dogs properly. Ian suffered catastrophic injuries after being attacked and died a short time later. “Our thoughts have been with Ian’s family and friends from the moment the incident happened and remain with them today.”