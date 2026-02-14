ST Giles Hospice has marked Valentine’s Day with a week of activities to remind patients and staff they are loved and valued.

The Whittington-based charity received a gift of crocheted hearts to be given to those on the Inpatient Unit.

They were created by deputy ward manager Donna Lancaster and volunteer Sharon Smith.

The Valentine’s week celebrations also included hand massages for both patients and staff, and a special service of reflection led by Rev Paul Greenwell.

Leon Ratcliffe, director of clinical services at St Giles Hospice, said:

“It’s really important for us to mark these calendar dates in a small way. These gestures might seem simple, but they make such a difference to our patients and their families, reminding them they’re cared for and thought of at a difficult time. “The crocheted hearts are a wonderful example of the kindness and creativity of both our staff and volunteers, and we’re so grateful for these thoughtful gifts.”