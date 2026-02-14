A LICHFIELD chef says a decision to award his restaurant a Michelin star is “still sinking in”.

The Boat received the honour at a ceremony in Dublin this week.

The Michelin guide highlighted the restaurant’s “intricate dishes” as it became the second city venue to achieve the honour after Upstairs by Tom Shepherd also retained its star.

Chef Liam Dillon, owner of The Boat, said he was still processing the accolade.

“It feels like the stars have aligned – we were overwhelmed to get the invite to the awards on The Boat’s ninth birthday. “It’s still sinking in, but the whole team has worked very hard to improve our offering, and the hard work has paid off. “I’m so so proud of the team. To get a star in a city I grew up in is a mental feeling.”