A LOCAL cinema group is celebrating its anniversary with a screening to mark the 100th birthday of silver screen star Marilyn Monroe.

Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, the actress quickly rose to international superstardom thanks to her performances in a string of hit films.

Now Lichfield Film Club will show Some Like It Hot at the Garrick at 7.30pm on 13th May.

A spokesperson said:

“After just one year, Lichfield Film Club is going from strength to strength, with our monthly meetings attracting an ever growing number of film fans from across the area. “We hosted our first film screenings at the Garrick last year and were blown away by the response. So, we’re doing it again, this time to celebrate one of the world’s best-loved films by one of the world’s biggest movie stars.”

Tickets for the screening are £10 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.