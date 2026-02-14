LICHFIELD’S men will face morning pitch inspections to find out if their fixtures will go ahead this weekend.

The 1sts are due to travel to Bridgnorth this afternoon (14th February) while the 2nds are scheduled to entertain Eccleshall.

Tomorrow will see the women’s team move to 4G surfaces to ensure the fixtures can go ahead.

The 1sts hosts Sale at Walsall at 3pm as they look to defend a six-game unbeaten streak, while the 2nds are at Bournville after opting to reverse the tie.

Also on Sunday, the under 16 boys go to Walsall hoping to reach the county final.