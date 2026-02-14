A LOCAL school has been granted planning permission to build a new nursery classroom.

The single storey development is proposed for Lichfield Cathedral School’s site at Church Hill in Longdon Green.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed single-storey brick and oak-frame extension is a modest, sympathetic addition that preserves the character of the Longdon Green Conservation Area. Its scale, materials, and location respect the rural design and maintain key views.”

