THERE was disappointment for Chasetown as they fell to defeat at home against Nantwich Town.

Alex Panter Jordan Hodkin were on target for the visitors as The Scholars suffered a third successive loss.

Home keeper Curtis Pond had to be alert early on to keep out Byron Moore and Aidy Roxburgh.

Joe Robbins was next to test the Chasetown stopper before half-time.

The breakthrough eventually came in the second half when Joel Connolly found Panter in the box and he kept his composure to find the top corner.

Chasetown looked to level as a curling strike went wide of the target.

But Nantwich continued to probe as they looked to double their advantage with Panter’s ball into the box deflecting off home defender Nathan Cameron, but the ball bounced past the upright.

Tyrell Skeen-Hamilton forced a save from Ben Garratt as Jamie Hawkins’ men tried to gain a foothold in the game.

The two locked horns again shortly afterwards as the Nantwich stopper pushed a powerful effort over the bar.

As Chasetown pressed, the visitors took advantage of the space with Hodkin taking advantage of a mishit free-kick to roll into an empty net.

The Scholars almost grabbed a late consolation, but a gdalbound effort was cleared off the line.