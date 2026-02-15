LICHFIELD City shared the spoils after a 0-0 draw at Racing Club Warwick.

Both defences were in fine form as they spurned every attempt to break the deadlock.

Leighton McMenemy had the first chance of note for City with a header that dropped over the bar.

Harvey Smith nodded wide as Lichfield continued to look for an opener before McMenemy sent another headed effort over the top.

Jack Edwards went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when his 25 yard strike struck the woodwork.

Lewi Burnside’s header was tipped over by home keeper Tom Allsopp as the chances continued to come and go.

Edwards fired over in the second half before John Mills saw a half-volley kept out.

Debutant Finlay Shorrock’s rising effort crept over the bar as City continued to be frustrated.

But it was Racing Club Warwick who nearly stole all three points late on, but Lichfield keeper Brendon Bunn did well to save.