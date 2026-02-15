PIN badges featuring an image of one of Lichfield’s most famous sons have been made available.

The Samuel Johnson items have been donated to the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum by local historian Jono Oates.

It comes after he previously fundraised more than £3,000 to re-install the Johnson bust above 10 Bird Street.

Jono said:

“Due to the generosity of the restoration company Messenger, who kindly provided all of their services for free, I was left with a proportion of the funds unspent. “I looked at various projects to spend the money on and eventually settled on a lapel pin badge version of the bust. A few weeks ago I was able to donate hundreds of the pin badges to the team at the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Musuem and they now have the badges available at the museum shop, which you can purchase for a small donation. “The monies raised from the sale of the badges will go towards projects at the museum.”

A number of the badges have also been donated to The Johnson Society, who helped transfer the bust from a private collector to Lichfield so it could be installed in its original location.

Jono said:

“After the badges, I was left with £150 of unspent money, so I donated it to two local charities – the Lichfield Christmas Toy Appeal and the Friends2Friends charity. “I’m delighted that the monies donated by many members of the public and local businesses was able to support local projects.”