COUNCIL chiefs say residents have been “loud and clear” on how taxpayer cash should be spent across Lichfield and Burntwood.

A consultation on budget priorities for Lichfield District Council saw more than 1,300 locals give their views.

The feedback showed waste and recycling, parks and open spaces, leisure and wellbeing, community safety and environmental protection were key areas.

A council spokesperson said:

“You told us loud and clear to protect the services you rely on every day. These priorities are now at the heart of our 2026-27 budget decisions.”