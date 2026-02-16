A COUNCILLOR says she is “fed up” with delays to a masterplan for the future of Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council has been drawing up proposals to help shape the future of the town.

But Labour opposition group leader Cllr Sue Woodward – who represents the Chase Terrace ward – said she feared Burntwood was being “sidelined” with no sign of the document so far.

She said:

“It’s now been two years since Labour councillors secured funding for a masterplan for Burntwood. “While progress has been very slow and has required almost constant pressure, we are aware that a draft of the final report from the consultant was presented to the council’s leadership team in October last year, but this has not yet been discussed with Burntwood councillors, let alone the wider council membership. “We are fed up with feeling that Burntwood is being sidelined.”

Cllr Woodward said that while her party would be scrutinising Lichfield District Council’s plans for the 2026-27 budget, she said it was important that the town’s future remained high on the agenda.

She said:

“This masterplan or Blueprint for Burntwood has been a very long time coming. It’s long overdue and we’ve been pretty patient but, for goodness’ sake Lichfield District Council, get on with it.”