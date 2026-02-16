LICHFIELD City Women came back from three goals down to take the bragging rights in the local derby at Chasetown.

The hosts looked to have got the better of the league leaders after finding themselves three behind inside just ten minutes courtesy of strikes from Lauren Walker, Rebecca Wood and Leila Warner.

But City found a foothold in the game when Corinna Williams made it 3-1.

Shelbie Cartwright reduced the arrears even further with a long range effort before Chasetown netted once more through Kyrie Ball to lead 4-2 at the break.

Lichfield came out for the second period strongly and got within one once more when Courtney Dilger struck.

The eighth goal of the game went City’s way when Chloe Hood powered home from distance to make it 4-4.

Erica Turner made good saves to prevent Chasetown going back in front – and they proved to be crucial as the visitors when ahead for the first time after Cartwright netted her second of the afternoon.

Lichfield wrapped up the scoring when Dilger netted to make it 6-4.