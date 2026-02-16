LICHFIELD Women climbed to fourth in the table with a 29-22 victory over league leaders Sale.

The game was played on the 4G surface at Walsall and saw them engineer four tries to stretch the winning run to seven.

Ella Brierley and Zoe Evans – on her return from Leicester Tigers – crossed the whitewash in the opening half.

Turning round at 15-15, Abi Bowes and Lauren Bird posted the next two scores and Issy McGuire’s kicking, which saw three conversions and a penalty, proved very important in the final reckoning.

Elsewhere, the 2nds won 29-24 at Bournville.