LOCAL MPs have called for action to tackle disruption caused by restrictions on an historic bridge.

Barriers have been put in place on Chetwynd Bridge to help enforce weight and width limits following restoration work.

But speaking in the House of Commons, Labour MP Sarah Edwards told the Prime Minister that local farmers were now facing a 25-mile diversion.

She said:

“The beautiful grade two listed Chetwynd Bridge on the A513 between Edingale and Alrewas has been restricted to cars and light vans since October 2023. “Bridges like this, with a clear economic impact on communities, should be the focus of the Government’s new structures fund, which I welcome. “Can I ask the Prime Minister to encourage his Ministers to meet with me so that we can find a solution to this issue for my rural constituents.”

Sir Keir Starmer told the Tamworth MP that he would ensure a meeting took place, insisting a solution needed to be found.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said he was pleased to see the Prime Minister supporting the efforts of his fellow Labour representative.

He said:

“Chetwynd Bridge is a crucial route for our communities – and the ongoing restrictions are having a real impact on residents, local businesses and emergency access. “We need to see progress on reopening it as soon as possible.”