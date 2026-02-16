A NEW plan to strengthen local communities and grow the local economy has been approved by Staffordshire County Council.
The two-year strategy was agreed at a meeting of the authority last week.
It sets five priorities, including people, economy, connectivity, communities and value for money.
Cllr Martin Murray, acting leader of Staffordshire County Council said:
“Our communities are at the centre of everything we do as a county council.
“Staffordshire has always been a county shaped by the strength, passion, and determination of its people. This plan sets out how we will continue to champion them through a set of priorities shared by us, our residents and businesses.
“It builds on our proud past with an ambitious and achievable vision – further enhancing Staffordshire’s position as the beating heart of the country.”
The strategy can be viewed on the county council’s website.