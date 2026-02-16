EMBROIDERERS from Lichfield Cathedral are taking part in a national textile project.

The Circle of Life will see the creation of a giant artwork designed by iconographer Aidan Hart.

The volunteers from Lichfield are contributing one of 12 embroidered segments alongside other cathedrals to create the finished piece.

Production began in April 2025 and once assembled, the artwork will be on display in London to mark the 400th anniversary of the Upholders’ Royal Charter. It will then tour cathedrals across the country.

Lyn Stephenson, from the Lichfield Cathedral Embroiderers, said:

“It has been a tremendous privilege to contribute to such a significant national project. “As a team of seven volunteer embroiderers, we have loved the opportunity to revive medieval needlework techniques, learn new skills, and work together on this beautiful piece. “Being part of a collaboration with cathedrals across the country is something very special.”

People can get a glimpse of the work at an open event at Lichfield Cathedral from 2pm to 4pm tomorrow (17th February).

Visitors will also be able to watch demonstrations of ancient embroidery techniques and find out more about the collaborative project.