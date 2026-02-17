A LICHFIELD organisation has celebrated its third birthday with a companionship tea party for older people and volunteers.

Grace Cares was founded in 2023 with the aim of creating sustainable care, working to save equipment from going to landfill by refurbishing it and selling it a reduced price.

Funds generated are then reinvested to support local initiatives including events for residents, a care club and hardship grants.

In the three years, more than 4,000 items of equipment have been given a new lease of life, helping Grace Cares to support more than 3,500 people.

A spokesperson said:

“By rescuing surplus care equipment and redistributing it at affordable prices – alongside hardship support where needed – Grace Cares reduces waste, eases financial pressure on families and unpaid caregivers, and supports a more resilient health and social care system. “Our companionship tea party gathering celebrated the volunteers who make sustainable care possible every week by carrying out tasks such as fixing equipment, warehouse management, van collections and deliveries to administration and community events. “It also honoured the older people and families who are supported, reinforcing that sustainable care is about more than equipment reuse – it is about dignity, connection and community.”

Grace Cares has now launched a bid to reach a target of supporting 10,000 people by the end of 2028.

“As we enter our fourth year, the message to local businesses, funders, health organisations and community leaders is clear – sustainable care requires collaboration. “From supporting van operations and warehouse improvements to investing in volunteer growth and digital systems, partnership with Grace Cares is not simply charitable giving, it has a measurable local impact. “With every £1 invested generating between £4 and £7 in value, partners are strengthening the local care system, reducing environmental waste and building more connected communities.” “Making care sustainable is not just a mission, it is a shared responsibility.”