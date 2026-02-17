A COMPANY says plans to relocate its headquarters to Fradley will bring loang-term economic benefits to the area.

Kyocera SGS Precision Tools Europe Ltd will switch its base from Wokingham in Berkshire to the Kyocera Unimerco facility near Lichfield.

The company said it would bring skilled jobs to the area and the creation of new roles in manufacturing, engineering, research and development, logistics and operational support.

The changes will also see Kyocera create its largest carbide tooling manufacturing site in Europe.

Hugh Welch, European managing director of Kyocera SGS Precision Tools Europe, said:

“This relocation marks an exciting new chapter for our business and for the Fradley community. “By establishing our European headquarters here, we are creating new skilled jobs, investing in local talent and contributing to the long-term prosperity of the area. “Fradley’s strong industrial heritage and excellent transport links make it the ideal location to support our continued growth and commitment to UK manufacturing.”