A NEW partnership is aiming to provide more support for local residents.

Lichfield District Council has launched a two-year pilot scheme with Citizens Advice South-East Staffordshire (CASES) to deliver enhanced face-to-face customer services.

It will see CASES staff deliver front-of-house reception and in-person support with issues such as housing benefit, council tax support and blue badge applications at District Council House from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“This partnership is about delivering better outcomes for our residents by working smarter and in closer collaboration with a trusted local partner. “By working with Citizens Advice South-East Staffordshire, we’re strengthening face-to-face support for those who need it most, while allowing our own teams to focus on improving access through digital and telephone services. “It’s a practical, resident-focused approach that supports our long-term vision for modern, accessible and resilient public services.”

Lichfield District Council’s customer services team will staff reception outside of the CASES hours.

Wendy Dee, chief officer at Citizens Advice South-East Staffordshire, said:

“We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with Lichfield District Council to deliver this important service. “By bringing our experienced advisers into the heart of the council’s customer services, we can help residents access the right support more quickly and reduce the need for repeat visits or referrals, including offering appointments and support, which is a real enhancement to CASES services. “This partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting residents, particularly those who may be vulnerable or need extra help navigating services.”