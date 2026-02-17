A FLOWER arranger who helped create displays for the coronation of King Charles III will give a talk next month.

Paula Routledge BEM will be the guest at a meeting of the Whittington Flower Arranging Society.

A spokesperson said:

“Paula was a floral judge at RHS Chelsea and RHS Wentworth in 2025, as well as being a Chelsea Flower Show Silver-Gilt Medal winner and a broadcaster. “As well as discussing her experiences, there will be arrangements with the freshest foliage and flowers from Paula’s own flower farm arranged in endlessly innovative styles.

The event takes place at 7.30pm on 25th March at Whittington Village Hall.

Entry is £5 for members and £12 for non-members. For more detail visit the Whittington Flower Arranging Society’s website.