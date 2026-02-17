A HAMMERWICH author has released his new novel.

How to Succeed as a Supervillain by Following the Evil Overlord List has been published by Tim Hayes.

He was inspired to write the book after taking part in the Novel November challenge to create a 50,000-word story in 30 days.

The retired aquarist has previously published a non-fiction book exploring the meaning behind the scientific names of marine fish.

He said:

“After taking part int he challenge, I decided to self-publish it on Amazon just to prove that it actually was possible to write a novel in such a brief period of time. “The book is written in the form of a memoir and is loosely based on the Evil Overlord List, something which started out on the internet looking at tropes involving Bond villains. “It eventually evolved into an all-encompassing list of the daft things villains of all kinds end up doing. It tells the tale of how a downtrodden, mild-mannered man becomes a villain by using the list as a guide to infamy. “The story is a wry commentary on the tropes commonly associated with science fiction, fantasy and crime when viewed through the lens of popular culture. “Many elements of the story mirrored real life events which were being featured in the news at the time of writing.”

For more details, visit Tim’s Facebook page.