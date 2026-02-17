AN historic building is throwing open its doors as part of a national initiative.

Sandfields Pumping Station will welcome visitors on 14th March as part of National Lottery Open Week.

Built in 1855 by the South Staffordshire Waterworks Company, the facility was central to the fight against cholera in the Black Country by supplying safe, clean drinking water to rapidly growing industrial communities.

A spokesperson said:

“There’ll be plenty going on throughout the day. Younger children can get creative with free art activities – colouring in the Pumping Station, decorating with stickers and making simple engineering-inspired crafts.

“Older children and teens can try hands-on experiments with filtration, microscopes and cogs to see how water is kept clean. It is a fun and practical way to explore real-life science and engineering.

“You can also join a guided tour of the impressive Beam Engine House and hear how it once pumped life-giving water across from Lichfield to the Black Country.

“Inside, the archive team – now installed in a renovated area thanks to a National Lottery Community Fund grant – will share the story of the Filtration Building, using fascinating old photographs to show how water purification worked over 100 years ago.

“There’ll be traditional fundraising games like Splat the Rat and Guess the Weight of the Spanner, plus a Pre-Loved Book Stall where you might find a hidden gem. Outside, the portable engine will be running.”