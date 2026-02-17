STAFFORDSHIRE County Council has appointed a new cabinet member.

Reform UK’s Cllr Sean Bagguley will take on the responsibility for finance and resources.

His appointment comes following the decision by Cllr Chris Large to step back from the cabinet due to a family bereavement.

A county council spokesperson said:

“Sean brings 30 years of experience from the financial services and investment management sector, along with valuable insight from his work on our audit and standards committee, pensions panel and scrutiny committees since being elected in 2025. “In his new role, he’ll be leading on the council’s budget, contracts and performance, helping us deliver good value for money and make the most of every Staffordshire pound.”