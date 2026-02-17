REPAIRS to Burntwood Leisure Centre’s swimming pools could be completed early next month.

Both the learner and main pool are currently shut after pumps failed.

Lichfield District Council confirmed that specialist contractors have now begun work to carry out the required repairs.

Leisure centre bosses now hope the learner pool will be able to reopen from 24th February, with the main pool not expected to welcome swimmers again until 3rd March.

A spokesperson said:

“Repair works are progressing following the recent pool pump failures, with replacement pumps now being installed. “We know how important the pools are to our customers and appreciate their patience while repairs are completed. “In the meantime, all members are welcome to use facilities at Lichfield Leisure Centre.”