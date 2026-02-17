AN artisan market is coming to a Lichfield retail space.

Heart of the Country Shopping Village will host the event from 10am to 3pm on 21st March.

It will feature goods from local makers, a falconry display and a chainsaw art demonstration.

There will also be new doors to find in the village’s popular Fairy Woods.

A spokesperson said:

“Browse the stalls, visit our amazing shops and restaurants, and spend time outdoors in our natural woodland. It promises to be a great day out.

Parking and entry is free. Details on stall availability can found by emailing emma@vintagespottydotty.com.