A LICHFIELD nursery is aiming to ‘book’ the trend of a drop in the number of children enjoying reading.

Figures from the Literacy Trust reveal that youngsters connecting with stories has fallen to its lowest level in 20 years.

Now Busy Bees in Lichfield has taken up the Get the Reading Buzz pledge with more than 130 children joining a commitment to enjoying at least four books a day.

The storytime initiative also see families invited to join in by rediscovering the joy of reading at home too.

Jenny Shaw, academic lead researcher and developer at Busy Bees, said:

“Every day in our Lichfield nursery, we see how a simple story can capture a child’s curiosity. “Reading is more than just a moment, it’s a spark that ignites imagination, supports early language development, builds confidence and deepens connections between parent and child. “These figures highlight a concerning national trend, and we know that to reverse it, we must ignite that reading spark long before a child reaches primary school. “Our nurseries are dedicated to creating daily opportunities for children to enjoy stories. Through our Bee Curious Curriculum, we aim to nurture a love of stories, ensuring literacy isn’t just a skill children acquire but a passion they keep. “We understand that many families are juggling busy schedules, and we’re committed to helping families enjoy reading again and recognise the lasting impact it can have on their child’s academic journey.”

The initiative comes after figures also revealed that one in ten children do not own a book, while fewer than one in five read daily – and only half of parents now read with their child each day, down from two-thirds in 2019.

Laura Henry-Allain MBE, ambassador for the National Year of Reading, said:

“As an educationalist and storyteller, I have always been extremely passionate about promoting reading for children, especially in their early years. “It is music to my ears to hear that Busy Bees, as part of their Bee Curious curriculum, have created the four-a-day book challenge, which will have a lasting impact on children’s literacy and help them become readers for life.”