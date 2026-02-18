PEOPLE are being invited to explore their family history at Lichfield Library.

Visitors can use digitised records from genealogy website FindMyPast via the History Access Point at the city facility.

Staff and volunteers are on hand over the coming month to help at free drop-in sessions on selected Tuesday mornings.

Cllr Hayley Coles, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Exploring your family tree and history can be a lot of fun and a deeply rewarding experience and you never know what you’ll find out. “Our staff and volunteers are incredibly knowledgeable and supportive, making the journey of discovery both enjoyable and enlightening. “By visiting, you’ll be guided through the process with plenty of helpful tips. “The FindMyPast website is also a real treasure trove of information that lets people discover their own histories.” “

For more details visit theLichfield History Access Point website.