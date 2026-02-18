PLANS to reshape local councils are already having an impact on retention and recruitment of staff, a report has revealed.

The Government is currently consulting on five different options for the future of local authorities across Staffordshire.

The move will bring an end to two-tier areas and will see services delivered by Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council provided by a single body in future.

But a report to a meeting of the district council said the uncertainty over the future was already having an impact on those working within the local authority.

It said:

“Local government reorganisation (LGR) will have considerable implications for our workforce. These include transferring to new organisations, the harmonisation of terms of conditions across multiple councils and addressing cultural integration as teams merge into new councils. “We are already starting to experience an impact on recruitment and retention, with our talent acquisition service reporting that when approaching prospective candidates, the uncertainty is impacting on interest in our vacancies. “LGR has also been cited by a number of employees that have left Lichfield District Council in 2025 as a contributory factor in their decision to leave.”

The report said that the changes could also provide “opportunities” to open up new career options in a larger council.

It added:

“We are committed to supporting our workforce through this period of significant change. We continue to provide clear and regular communication to staff and trade unions on LGR. “A dedicated workforce plan will be developed as part of the implementation period, once a decision on the future shape of local government in Staffordshire has been made.”