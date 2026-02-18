A COUNCILLOR has called on Royal Mail to update residents on when postboxes in Burntwood will be available to use again.

The facility outside Chase Terrace Post Office has been wrapped up to prevent residents from putting letters in it.

Instead, they are redirected to other postboxes while an upgrade is carried out to convert it for “automated” systems that will be solar-powered to allow parcels to be dropped off too.

Cllr Steve Norman, Labour representative for Chase Terrace ward at Lichfield District Council, said:

“I see that all the postboxes outside Burntwood’s three post offices are the same. “I asked staff at Chase Terrace when these would be upgraded, but got the same answer as everyone else who has asked – they have not been told. “I have not had a response yet from a formal complaint I made to Royal Mail on behalf of a constituent who had late delivery of hospital appointments a month ago, but that has been my experience in the past.”

Cllr Norman said that while he welcomed the upgrade once it is complete – but he added:

“I will miss the Banksy-like knitted works of art on the top, as that is where the solar panel goes. “