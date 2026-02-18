RESIDENTS have warned of safety fears after flooding on a lane in Lichfield.

Locals on Grange Lane say issues with the road are “an accident waiting to happen”.

They say drainage problems, potholes and vegetation slips are leaving the road completely blocked.

One resident told Lichfield Live:

“For years we have been raising concerns, but these have been repeatedly dismissed. “During periods of heavy rain, the road becomes impassable. Floodwater regularly obscures the carriageway, making it impossible to see potholes, debris or changes in road level. “What should be a quiet country lane effectively turns into a hazard zone.”

A recent incident saw locals help a pedestrian to navigate the floodwater.

The resident added:

“Thankfully, she was helped before the situation escalated, but next time, we may not be so lucky. “Emergency vehicles, carers, delivery drivers and residents all rely on this route. If access is blocked at the wrong moment, the consequences could be severe. “Poor drainage maintenance has allowed gullies to become blocked with silt and vegetation. Water that should be safely conveyed away from the road instead pools across it. “Potholes, some now hidden beneath standing water, continue to grow with every freeze-thaw cycle. “Residents are not asking for luxury upgrades – we are asking for basic maintenance, functional drainage, surface repairs and vegetation management. These are routine tasks that would significantly reduce risk and long-term repair costs if addressed promptly.” “Rural roads should not be expected to meet motorway standards, but they should be safe, passable and maintained before someone is injured. “

Cllr Daniel Cecil, cabinet member for highways south at Staffordshire County Council, said investigate works were being planned in a bid to address the problems on Grange Lane.

“We have more than 180,000 gullies across our road network and our crews strive to keep them as clear and free-flowing as possible. “We’re aware of recurring flooding issues on the lane and our crews have carried out various works to clean and jet the gullies, with drainage repairs carried out in recent years. “However, this rural lane is susceptible to occasional flooding during heavy rain because of the nature of the route and water or mud run off from adjacent land which can quickly overwhelm the system. “We have scheduled in further investigative works, including on a near by culvert. Any identified repairs will be carried out when resources are available. “In the meantime, we would remind people not to drive through flooded roads as you can’t tell how deep the water is and what potential dangers could lay below.”